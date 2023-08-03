According to CoinDesk, MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor stated that his software company would continue to be the preferred choice for investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin without direct purchases, even if a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is approved. According to Saylor, if regulators approve any of the nine open applications currently with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a spot ETF could bring in billions of dollars in investments into the Bitcoin market, benefiting companies like MicroStrategy with significant crypto exposure.

MicroStrategy owns around $4.5 billion in Bitcoin, with plans to purchase more in the third quarter of the year, and its shares have climbed 170% in 2023. Saylor commented in an interview with Bloomberg TV that the company's stock functions like a fast car, allowing investors to boost their Bitcoin exposure, while an approved spot ETF would supply the market with the fuel needed to maintain high prices.