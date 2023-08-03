According to Decrypt, Game developer nWay has announced Wreck League, a 3D mech-fighting game incorporating Bored Ape Yacht Club and other Ethereum NFT collections from Yuga Labs. Scheduled to launch in September, Wreck League offers both an NFT-driven version and a free-to-play, non-crypto option. nWay, a subsidiary of publisher and metaverse investor Animoca Brands, has also licensed Yuga's Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, and Koda creatures from Yuga's Otherdeed NFTs for its new game.

Wreck League's first season will be Yuga-centric, but the game developer plans to collaborate with other brands and projects in subsequent seasons. The initial version will focus on 1v1 battles, with future expansions to include 2v2 and 3v3 matches, while avoiding becoming a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. In-game mechs and parts will be offered as Ethereum NFTs, ensuring a balance between skill, luck, and the quality of one's mech, according to nWay CEO Taehoon Kim.