BitPay data reveals that Litecoin (LTC) currently accounts for 34.05% of net transactions on the platform, suggesting a spike in usage prior to its third halving event. This positions LTC to potentially overtake Bitcoin (BTC), which holds 36.47% of BitPay transactions. The two leading cryptocurrencies together make up 70.5% of BitPay activity, while Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) comprise only 15.5% combined. Although LTC experienced increased interest during the halving event, the cryptocurrency has since faced a sell-off and is trading at $86.32, down nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.
2023-08-03 15:58
