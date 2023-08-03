HashKey Exchange recently announced via Twitter that it plans to open its services to retail investors within a few weeks. However, due to regulatory policy constraints, the platform will not accept account opening applications from users in mainland China.
HashKey Exchange to Open for Retail Investors, Excluding Mainland China
2023-08-03 15:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
