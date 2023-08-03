CoinDesk reports that Latin American crypto services provider Ripio has announced the launch of a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin called UXD, also known as Criptodólar, to offer Argentinians an opportunity to protect their assets from inflation. With annual inflation in Argentina currently at 115%, Ripio users can now purchase the UXD stablecoin, which is also available in Brazil. The stablecoin is hosted on LaChain, a Latin America-focused layer 1 blockchain that Ripio launched in June in collaboration with SenseiNode, Num Finance, Cedalio, and Buenbit, among others.

Despite the bearish crypto context, Ripio CEO Sebastian Serrano stated that the use of stablecoins is growing and becoming more common in Latin America. The company aims to help individuals combat inflation and protect their assets by integrating UXD with its Ripio Card. Ripio operates in multiple countries, boasts 8 million users, and transacts $200 million a month.