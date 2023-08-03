Reuters reports that New York tech entrepreneur Ilya Lichtenstein has pleaded guilty to laundering funds stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange, Bitfinex. Lichtenstein's wife, Heather Morgan, known by her hip-hop alias "Razzlekahn," is expected to enter her own plea later. The couple was arrested in February 2022 for laundering over 100,000 bitcoin, valued at $71 million at the time. The stolen funds had appreciated to more than $4.5 billion by the time of their arrest. Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of $3 billion from the couple, marking the largest financial seizure in the history of the US Department of Justice.
New York Entrepreneur Pleads Guilty to Laundering $71 Million in Stolen Bitcoin from Bitfinex Exchange
2023-08-03 15:41
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
