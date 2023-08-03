According to The Block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated a public comment process last month, inviting opinions on spot Bitcoin ETF proposals submitted by BlackRock and Fidelity. The SEC has a 45-day window to rule on these proposals, although an extension is possible. So far, the SEC has received 52 public comment letters pertaining to spot Bitcoin ETFs. These letters reveal a clear division of opinions on cryptocurrencies, with a range of perspectives reflecting the complexity of the issue.