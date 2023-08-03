According to IntoTheBlock, Metaverse tokens, including $SAND, $MANA, and $AXS, have been experiencing persistent negative price movements, leading to significant losses for a majority of their holders. As these tokens continue to struggle with market volatility and downward price trends, investors are left holding their assets at a loss, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market.

Despite the current downturn, the broader industry continues to express optimism in the potential of Metaverse projects. Investors are encouraged to stay informed about market dynamics and manage their investments wisely in these turbulent conditions.