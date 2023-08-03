A security alert has been issued by CertiK Skynet after an unverified contract (0xd614) on the Arbitrum blockchain was attacked. The attacker had the victim approve tokens before draining the contract via the transferFrom() function. This incident has led to a loss of approximately $848,000 USD. Users are advised to remain vigilant and cautious when dealing with unverified contracts to avoid falling victim to similar attacks.
Unverified Contract on Arbitrum Attacked, Results in Loss of Approximately $848K USD
2023-08-03 15:28
