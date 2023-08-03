Cryptocurrency custody specialist BitGo has appointed Matthew Ballensweig, former managing director of Genesis, to lead its recently established Go Network. The Go Network allows hedge funds and other institutions to access trading liquidity across multiple exchanges while keeping their assets within regulated custody. Ballensweig envisions the Go Network as the "bone-structure" for the next generation of institutional crypto trading, providing a secure and efficient platform for institutional clients.
BitGo Recruits Former Genesis Managing Director to Lead New Go Network for Institutional Crypto Trading
2023-08-03 15:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
