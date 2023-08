Lookonchain reports that Curvefi founder Michael Egorov has sold a total of 72 million CRV tokens to 15 institutions and investors through an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction. The sale, conducted at $0.4 per token, amounted to $28.8 million, which Egorov used to repay outstanding debts. He currently holds 374.18 million CRV tokens ($220.4 million) as collateral and has $79 million in debt across five platforms.