According to Wu Blockchain, Curve stablecoin crvUSD saw a decline of up to 0.35%, currently trading at about 0.1% below its peg. To maintain price stability, crvUSD utilizes a variable lending rate and the PegKeepers mechanism. On August 1st, crvUSD reached a record high transaction volume of $59.8 million. The collateral interest rates for wstETH and sfrxETH remain at a high level, approximately 10%. These interest rates have been increased to encourage debt reduction while ensuring the stablecoin's stability.
Curve Stablecoin crvUSD Experiences Drop, Implements Measures to Maintain Stability
2023-08-03 14:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
