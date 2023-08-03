Worldcoin has announced plans to work with Kenyan authorities to restore its iris scanning operations in the country as soon as possible. The company is proposing improved registration and crowd control measures, as well as strengthened privacy commitments. The Kenyan Ministry of Interior had previously suspended Worldcoin's operations over concerns about the organization's collection of iris data for citizen registration. Financial, security, and data protection services are currently investigating the legality and data protection aspects of the project.

