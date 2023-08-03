Worldcoin has announced plans to work with Kenyan authorities to restore its iris scanning operations in the country as soon as possible. The company is proposing improved registration and crowd control measures, as well as strengthened privacy commitments. The Kenyan Ministry of Interior had previously suspended Worldcoin's operations over concerns about the organization's collection of iris data for citizen registration. Financial, security, and data protection services are currently investigating the legality and data protection aspects of the project.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Worldcoin Seeks to Restore Iris Scanning in Kenya and Enhance Privacy Measures
2023-08-03 14:52
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Worldcoin has announced plans to work with Kenyan authorities to restore its iris scanning operations in the country as soon as possible. The company is proposing improved registration and crowd control measures, as well as strengthened privacy commitments. The Kenyan Ministry of Interior had previously suspended Worldcoin's operations over concerns about the organization's collection of iris data for citizen registration. Financial, security, and data protection services are currently investigating the legality and data protection aspects of the project.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top