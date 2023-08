The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a complaint in the Utah District Court against Digital Licensing's project DEBT Box, accusing it of committing fraud by selling unregistered securities in the form of "mining node licenses." The case reportedly involves over $50 million, which includes an unspecified amount of bitcoin and ethereum. As a result, the SEC has taken action to freeze Digital Licensing's assets as it investigates the alleged crypto asset fraud.