Twitter user @MichaelRazum, who was previously accused by on-chain analyst ZachXBT of being related to the Curve Pool vulnerability exploit, has responded via a tweet, denying any connection with the hack. @MichaelRazum stated that one of his own contracts was also targeted by the same exploiter, making him a victim of the attack. He has requested that ZachXBT revise the tweet, emphasizing the need to protect his reputation and expressing his dislike for being blamed without reason. The accusation emerged from a Foresight News report, which cited ZachXBT's tweet claiming a link between @MichaelRazum's chain address and the Curve Pool exploit.