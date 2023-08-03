The Shibarium beta has established a new transaction record on Puppynet, with over 34.5 million transactions conducted by users. The linked wallet address count has remained almost unchanged at 17 million, with around 1,000 addresses added in the past month. Meanwhile, the Shibburn platform reports that the SHIB army has burned over 60 million SHIB in the last 24 hours, resulting in a 51% increase in the burn rate. Shiba Inu has reached a new all-time high, with 3.51 million wallets currently holding the coin.

