Binance announced in a blog post the appointment of Kristen Hecht, an experienced compliance professional, as its new Deputy Chief Compliance Officer and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer to strengthen its compliance efforts and foster strong collaborative relationships with regulators and industry partners.

Binance has appointed Kristen Hecht, previously the Global Head of Corporate Compliance at the platform, as its new Deputy Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO). Hecht brings extensive experience in compliance, having spent nearly a decade supporting the U.S. government's efforts to combat terrorism and illicit financial activity as a Senior Policy Advisor in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Binance, Hecht served as the CCO at Meta’s crypto wallet project, Novi Financial. Among her many accomplishments, she has also worked at HSBC, overseeing the necessary culture change to establish an effective and sustainable compliance program during its Deferred Prosecution Agreement.

In her new role, Hecht will collaborate with Binance’s CCO, Noah Perlman, to enhance the company's compliance program through innovative technology while maintaining core AML/CFT principles and practices. As GMLRO, she will oversee country and regional MLRO teams and provide necessary risk-management tools and executive support to adhere to jurisdictional requirements and international best practices.

Hecht's immediate goals include proactively engaging with regulators, intergovernmental organizations, and industry bodies to contribute to the development of best-in-class compliance programs within the crypto industry. She plans to work alongside Binance’s business leaders and emphasizes the organization's commitment to user protection and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Noah Perlman, Binance CCO, expressed excitement to have Hecht step into this new role, further enhancing their global compliance program and adapting it to meet the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Kristen Hecht's appointment reflects Binance's dedication to building strong relationships with governments, international organizations, and the crypto community, ensuring sustainable advancements and collaboration in the fight against financial crime within the ecosystem.

