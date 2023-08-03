According to Business Wire, Hushmesh, a key management digital infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $5.2 million funding round led by Paladin Capital Group and with participation from Akamai Technologies. The funds will be used to develop Mesh, a global information space featuring built-in automated security measures designed to protect individuals and organizations from malicious attacks and data breaches while operating online.

Hushmesh's platform provides key management services for individuals and organizations, unifying identifiers, aliases, keys, and encrypted data in a secure manner. This solution aims to address issues related to losing key access rights in the Web3 and blockchain sectors, reducing the risks of data breaches, identity theft, and impersonation fraud.