BBC Studios has announced a partnership with Web3 company Reality+, with plans to introduce its popular content brands, Doctor Who and Top Gear, into the metaverse later this year, as reported by Forbes. This move signals BBC Studios' further expansion into the digital space, embracing new technologies and platforms for its content.

Earlier this year, Doctor Who launched an NFT collectible card game, and the BBC submitted an NFT-related trademark application for the franchise in May. The collaboration with Reality+ aims to provide blockchain-based NFTs, virtual currency, virtual reality software, and wearable digital devices, enhancing the user experience and interactivity for fans of these popular shows.