Binance has announced the addition of a new Auto-Invest portfolio feature for its users. This feature allows customers to automatically invest in a duo plan consisting of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) through dollar-cost averaging on the Binance App and Web platform.

By setting up an Auto-Invest plan, users can seamlessly invest in the cryptocurrency market, reducing the impact of market volatility on their investments. This strategy allows users to benefit from the long-term potential of the growing cryptocurrency market.