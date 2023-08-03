According to Fortune magazine, AI metaverse startup Futureverse, co-founded by Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff, has announced the creation of a $50 million Web3 technology fund called Born Ready. The fund aims to provide investments ranging from 250,000 yuan (approximately $39,000) up to $2 million to companies developing Futureverse Web3 infrastructure and content networks.

The Born Ready portfolio already includes sneaker startup FCTRY Lab and Web3 gaming studio Walker Labs. In addition to providing financial support, the Born Ready Fund plans to launch accelerators to foster the growth of its portfolio companies.

This announcement comes after Futureverse secured $54 million in Series A funding on July 18, with 10T Holdings leading the round.