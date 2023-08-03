According to CoinDesk, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has secured its position as the world's largest publicly traded bitcoin miner by self-mining hashrate. In June, the company reported 17.7 exahash/second (EH/s) of operational computing power on the bitcoin network, surpassing the former leader, Core Scientific (CORZ), which had 15 EH/s of mining machines installed. As of July, Marathon's hashrate increased to 18.8 EH/s, while Core Scientific's self-mining hashrate has remained largely unchanged since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2022.

After overcoming operational delays and unfavorable weather conditions last year, Marathon has nearly tripled its operational hashrate in 2023, reaching the 15 EH/s mark in May. Consequently, Marathon's stock price surged by 360% in 2023, as per TradingView data, while bitcoin's price rose about 76% year-to-date.

Ahead of the anticipated bitcoin halving event in April 2024, other bitcoin miners are also endeavoring to install the latest machines, during which miners' rewards for successfully mining a bitcoin block will be reduced by half.