According to Cointelegraph, Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has announced the release of two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, which aim to rival Meta's recently launched Llama 2. These large language models (LLMs), each with 7 billion parameters, are smaller versions of the Tongyi Qiawen model released by Alibaba in April.

With an emphasis on supporting small to medium-sized businesses, the Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat models provide a range of capabilities that could be attractive to enterprises. The "code, model weights, and documentation will be freely accessible to academics, researchers and commercial institutions worldwide," according to the company. Alibaba's latest LLMs mark the first release of open-sourced AI models by a Chinese tech company. However, businesses with over 100 million monthly active users are required to obtain a license.

This development follows Meta's release of its open-sourced LLM, Llama 2, launched in partnership with Microsoft on July 16th. Llama 2 was trained with 40% more public data and can process twice as much context as its predecessor. Like Alibaba's latest models, it requires a license for corporate users with over 700 million users.