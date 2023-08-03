An unverified contract on Arbitrum was attacked, resulting in the loss of approximately $845,000, with the stolen assets now located in an Ethereum address.

According to Beosin Alert monitoring revealed an attack on an unverified contract (0xd614927acfb9744441180c2525faf4cedb70207f) on Arbitrum, leading to a loss of around $845,000. The announcement explained that the victim contract had approved the asset transfer to the attacker's contract through the parameter data of the flash loan function. This allowed the attacker to transfer the assets out by calling the transferFrom() function.

The stolen assets have since been bridged to Ethereum address 0x826b180cd3d6fd0a646875f920bb2cf52b7f0b0b. The incident highlights the potential risks associated with using unverified contracts and the importance of employing security measures and verification processes to avoid potential losses and exploitation by malicious actors.

