KPMG has released a report emphasizing how Bitcoin can positively impact environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, including incentives for clean energy production, financial inclusion, and industrial greenhouse gas emission reduction.

On August 3, leading accounting firm KPMG published a report highlighting the positive influence of Bitcoin on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. According to the report, Bitcoin mining can help stimulate clean energy production, promote financial inclusion, and even decrease industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

The report also pointed out Bitcoin's social advantages in low-income nations, notably making cross-border payments more affordable. This feature is particularly beneficial for immigrants from developing countries who work overseas and frequently send remittances to relatives back home.

In Africa, Bitcoin mining contributes to subsidizing the grid, bringing electricity to millions and lowering costs for consumers. The KPMG report underlines the often overlooked benefits of Bitcoin in relation to ESG goals, indicating the potential for greater acceptance and integration of the cryptocurrency within sustainable frameworks.

