A bearish week followed the hack of decentralized exchange Curve Finance, as leading Ethereum-based DeFi tokens experienced significant price drops.

After Curve Finance, the second-largest Ethereum-based decentralized exchange for stable swaps, was hacked on July 30, leading DeFi tokens suffered a notable decline in value. According to DeFiLlama data, Curve Finance has total deposits worth $2.09 billion. The hack, a result of a vulnerability in the Vyper programming language, impacted at least four Curve Finance pools and led to a loss of around $52 million.

Glassnode's DeFi Blue-Chips Index, which consists of the top eight Ethereum DeFi tokens by market capitalization, dropped 6.7% from its three-month high on July 29, a day before the hack. Meanwhile, the DeFi Pulse Index of the top ten DeFi tokens by market capitalization traded 7.3% lower since the previous week, as per Coingecko data.

Among the biggest losers in the two indices were Curve DAO (CRV), down 20.5%; Compound (COMP), down 18%; Synthetix Network (SNX), down 17%; and Aave (AAVE), down 14%. The downturn highlights the extent to which security vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols can impact the broader market and investor sentiment.

