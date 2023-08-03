Ethereum gas consumption by nonfungible tokens (NFTs) has decreased significantly, highlighting a possible change in NFT use, where users may be holding their assets more than trading them on marketplaces.

Despite a spike in Ether gas prices in May, NFT marketplaces accounted for only 3% of total Ethereum gas consumption. Gas consumption by NFT marketplaces and projects that previously held top positions has markedly declined over the past two years.

On-chain analytics platform Glassnode has shared data showing that gas usage by NFT marketplaces is currently trending downward. This could indicate a shift in the NFT landscape, with more users opting to hold on to their assets instead of transacting them on marketplaces.

The decline in gas consumption suggests a possible transformation in the NFT sector, as users may be prioritizing long-term holding strategies over short-term trades, thereby reducing the demand for gas in transactions. This trend is likely to impact the market dynamics and ecosystem of NFTs, as well as the strategies adopted by projects and platforms in the space.

