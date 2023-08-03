The Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates by 0.25% led to a divergence in the BTC/GBP and GBP/USD currency pairs, with the former moving sideways and the latter slipping.

Following the Bank of England's recent decision to raise interest rates by 0.25% to combat high inflation, the BTC/GBP currency pair responded by moving sideways, while the GBP/USD pair fell to a low of 1.2625. At the time of the announcement, Bitcoin was trading at £23,000, a 7.2% drop from its highest level this month.

The BTC/GBP pair has formed a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart, signaling a potential bullish breakout in the coming weeks. Despite concerns regarding a slowing economy, the Bank of England remains optimistic that the UK will narrowly avert a recession this year. The impact of the central bank's decision is evident in contrasting reactions from the BTC/GBP and GBP/USD pairs, providing opportunities for traders and investors to monitor and adjust their strategies accordingly.

