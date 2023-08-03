A developer claims to have mistakenly locked up five ether, equivalent to $9,000, for 100 years while testing their ERC-20 token. However, critics are skeptical and believe the entire event was a ploy for attention.

According to messages posted on 4chan, a developer working on their first test ERC-20 token accidentally locked up five ether (worth roughly $9,000) for 100 years while believing they were using test funds on the Ethereum testnet. Following the story's spread across the crypto space, the test token's market cap shot up to $6 million but nosedived by 70% thereafter.

Critics suspect the entire incident was a deliberate scheme for attention. The developer had initially posted on 4chan seeking assistance with creating their first test token and locking it up, later naming it test (TEST).

A 4chan user recommended the UNCX Network protocol for locking up liquidity tokens, resulting in the developer adding five ether and 1 billion test tokens as liquidity on Uniswap and receiving 70,700 LP tokens in return. They then locked up the LP tokens using the UNCX Network protocol, setting a duration lasting until December 31, 2123.

The developer initially claimed the locked up ether was on the Ethereum testnet; however, another user corrected them, revealing that real funds were actually locked up for a century. Following the event, the test token's price spiked, with its market cap peaking at $6 million before dropping to $1.5 million.

Multiple commentators on Twitter and 4chan have cast doubt on the incident, suggesting it was a premeditated plan to draw attention. As the debate continues, some Twitter users have even requested to be reminded of the event in 100 years.