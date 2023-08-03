Binance has recently added a new Auto-Invest portfolio, allowing users to set up an investment plan to dollar-cost average into both Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Binance App and Web.

Binance has launched a new Auto-Invest portfolio that features both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Users can now easily set up an Auto-Invest plan to dollar-cost average into the BTC-ETH duo on both the Binance App and Web platform. This new offering enables users to take advantage of market fluctuations and make regular investments in the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, further simplifying the investment process for crypto enthusiasts.