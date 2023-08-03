White hat hackers have successfully retrieved around ~400 ETH from at-risk pools following an intensive recovery effort. The rescued assets are now stored in a recovery wallet and will be distributed back to the teams involved for relaunch.

The white hat individuals were awarded a percentage of the rescued funds as bounty payment for their efforts. Last night, the white hat hackers discovered a new method to extract stuck ETH from the pools of some tax tokens for which the initial recovery process was not successful.

The new technique made use of the swapback function in tax tokens, allowing the contract to sell its tokens for the entire ETH liquidity and send it directly to the project's marketing and tax wallet, helping retrieve around 360 ETH in total. This method was notably used in Toshi pairs, but now, the responsibility for handling communication and relaunching their token lies with the teams behind each project.

Despite not taking any bounty payment for this particular method, the white hat hackers still contributed to developing the code and facilitating the recovery process. Should any teams wish to show gratitude, the white hat team provided an address for donations: 0xBa8fA7a2f01016941c4f439206abf3bfEA1E00F7.

Trading will recommence 12 hours from this update at 11:00 PM UTC. Some pools could not be retrieved due to various reasons, such as teams not being able to remove their limits on time. During this timeframe, efforts will be made to re-establish the website, and possibly a backup domain, while anticipating high server loads, especially considering previous DDoS attacks.

The website may be temporarily slow or unstable due to high traffic levels once it re-opens. Unfortunately, due to inaction by the Optism team, the Optism pool was impacted before limits could be removed, even after multiple contact attempts and direct requests.

The funds in the Optism pool are not stolen but are currently stuck in a smart contract. Assistance has been requested from other engineers to determine if those funds can be recovered.

A form will be provided for teams to claim back their liquidity. More information regarding the liquidity claiming process will be shared soon, with projects with larger liquidity being prioritized. Teams will be tasked with relaunching their tokens, managing communication with their communities, and re-establishing liquidity.

The recovery process is ongoing, with support provided to as many projects and pairs as possible.