The Aave Chan Initiative, a delegate platform by Marc Zeller who works closely with Aave Companies and regularly contributes to the Aave governance system, has proposed that Aave's treasury purchase $2 million worth of Curve tokens (CRV) from Curve founder Michael Egorov.

In a recent post on the Aave governance forum, the Aave Chan Initiative proposed that the Aave treasury buy $2 million worth of CRV from Curve founder, Michael Egorov. This purchase would result in the acquisition of 5 million CRV, which could be locked up and turned into veCRV. These tokens can be used for voting rights on the Curve platform, directing where the platform sends rewards and incentivizing liquidity providers on Curve to offer token pairs that involve Aave's GHO stablecoin.

However, some governance participants are wary of the proposal due to Egorov's recent selling of curve tokens in over-the-counter transactions. Egorov has used these transactions to address his loan positions, where he has borrowed millions of dollars of stablecoins against a significant portion of the CRV supply. If the price of CRV falls too low and the loans are liquidated, this could cause damage to DeFi protocols that he has used for the loans, including Aave.

Despite concerns, Marc Zeller believes purchasing the CRV tokens would be beneficial in the long term. "A 2M USDT worth of CRV acquisition would send a strong signal of DeFi supporting DeFi, while allowing the Aave DAO to strategically position itself in the Curve wars, benefiting GHO secondary liquidity," said Zeller.

If the proposal gains support, it will need to pass a vote before implementation.