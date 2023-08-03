Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently announced on Twitter that the company's total registered users have reached 150 million, marking a significant increase of 30 million users in just one year, as reported by Wu Blockchain.

This impressive growth of 30 million users in only a year underscores the exchange's success in attracting a diverse user base of crypto enthusiasts and investors from around the world.

Data provided by Similarweb points to the top five traffic sources for Binance in the last three months being Turkey, Vietnam, Russia, Argentina, and India. These extensive geographic sources emphasize Binance's broad reach and commitment to catering to a wide range of audiences in the thriving cryptocurrency market.