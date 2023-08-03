Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) took to Twitter to announce the company's major achievements this week, which include expanding operations in Japan, obtaining an exclusive license in Dubai, and broadening Binance's global user base.

1. Binance made its debut in Japan with the official launch of its platform in the country. This move marks the company's ongoing expansion of services for its users and showcases its commitment to cater to markets worldwide.

2. Binance secured an Operational MVP License in Dubai, becoming the first exchange in the world to do so. This milestone not only emphasizes the platform's solid footing in the global market but also reinforces Dubai's growing significance as a burgeoning fintech hub.

3. The introduction of two new Binance Launchpools, $CYBER and $SEI, signals the platform's continued dedication to offering lucrative investment opportunities in crypto assets, fostering a more diverse and accessible ecosystem for users.

4. Binance reached an impressive milestone of 150 million registered users, evidencing its ongoing success in providing a wide array of services to cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors around the globe.



