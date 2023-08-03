The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has included the Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS in the list of digital financial asset exchange operators, making it the first institution on the list.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS, a public joint-stock company, has been added to Russia's register of digital financial asset exchange operators by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. This makes Moscow Exchange the first institution on this list.

Only organizations included in the register are allowed to carry out activities related to digital financial assets. The Central Bank of Russia determines the rules for digital financial asset exchanges and ensures that they are technically capable of executing transactions under these specific guidelines.

The addition of Moscow Exchange to the register marks a key moment for the growing digital financial asset landscape within Russia, as this development could lead to an increase in cryptocurrency and digital asset adoption in the country.

