BNB Chain announced the release of the mainnet v1.2.9 version on August 3, which introduces the Plato and Hertz hard forks. Having undergone testing on the testnet, both hard forks are now ready for deployment on the mainnet. The Plato hard fork is expected to be deployed on August 10, while the Hertz hard fork is slated for an August 30 deployment.

BNB Chain has informed all validator nodes and full node operators on the mainnet that they must switch their software version to v1.2.9 by August 10, 2023. This important update emphasizes BNB Chain's ongoing effort to improve its blockchain network by implementing new features and enhancements for increased security and overall performance.