French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) has filed a lawsuit against Twitter for alleged copyright infringements, seeking an immediate injunction for the disclosure of content usage details to calculate compensation under French law.

Twitter, popularly used by Elon Musk, has been sued by Agence France-Presse (AFP) for alleged copyright violations. The French news organization is seeking an immediate injunction that requires Twitter to disclose details about the use of their content, as it intends to calculate compensation in accordance with French law.

The European Union's copyright extension, adopted by France in 2019, protects all types of news content distributed on digital platforms. AFP's lawsuit underlines the importance of adhering to these strict copyright guidelines, as established in the European Union.

In response to the lawsuit, Elon Musk, a prominent user of the platform, questioned why Twitter should pay for driving traffic to AFP's site, where the news agency makes advertising revenue. The lawsuit's outcome will be closely watched, as it may set a precedent concerning the complex relationship between social media platforms and established news agencies, particularly in regards to copyright infringement.