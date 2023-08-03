Huobi co-founder Du Jun confirmed via Twitter DM that he purchased 10 million CRV tokens from Curve founder Michael Egorov for $4 million and locked them for veCRV.

On August 3, Huobi co-founder Du Jun confirmed through a Twitter direct message, as reported by BlockBeats and The Block, that he acquired 10 million CRV tokens from Curve founder Michael Egorov for a sum of $4 million. Du Jun has locked these tokens for veCRV, which are voting-escrowed CRV tokens that grant voting rights and additional protocol rewards.

The Curve protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that focuses on stablecoins. The acquisition of such a significant amount of CRV tokens signals Du Jun's confidence in Curve's future prospects. As the DeFi space continues to grow, this investment highlights the potential impact and opportunities that Curve may bring to the market.