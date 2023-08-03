A whale deposited 163,784 BNB ($39.75M) into Binance after the exchange announced the listing of CYBER and SEI, subsequently withdrawing 35,856 BNB ($8.9M) from RadiantCapital and borrowing 126K BNB ($30.4M) from Venus and RadiantCapital.

Following the announcement of the listing of CYBER and SEI tokens on Binance, another whale made a significant deposit of 163,784 BNB ($39.75M) into the exchange. The large deposit came shortly after Binance revealed its upcoming support for the two tokens.

After depositing the BNB into Binance, the whale withdrew 35,856 BNB ($8.9M) from RadiantCapital, a multinational investment firm focused on the digital asset space. The whale then proceeded to borrow 126K BNB ($30.4M) from Venus, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, and RadiantCapital.

The large deposit and financial activities surrounding this whale highlight the excitement and interest in CYBER and SEI tokens. As the market awaits the tokens' availability on Binance, this significant transaction may serve as an indication of potential growth for these projects.