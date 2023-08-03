Bitcoin, Ether, and other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies experienced dips in their trading numbers, with Litecoin's halving event unable to boost overall market sentiment.

According to a report published by Forkast, during afternoon trading in Hong Kong, Bitcoin and Ether saw drops alongside the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Litecoin recorded the largest drop within the top 10 at 4.73%, trading at $86.11, despite completing its third quadrennial halving event that reduced miner rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 Litecoins per block. Bitcoin, on the other hand, experienced minor changes during afternoon trading in Asia, standing at $29,027.

Ether's price declined 0.76% during the trading period, reaching $1,828, representing a 2.37% fall over the past week. The XRP token became the second biggest loser for the day, falling 4.69% to $0.6603. The total crypto market capitalization fell by 1.57% in the past 24 hours to $1.16 trillion, with market volume decreasing 16.22% to $32.85 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Despite the downturn, Ethereum-based CryptoPunks saw a 3.08% rise in 24-hour sales volume, amounting to $1.29 million, after digital artist Beeple announced purchasing a CryptoPunk NFT.



