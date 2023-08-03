Namibia's new Virtual Assets Act lays the groundwork for comprehensive crypto regulations, with licensing requirements for crypto firms and provisions for the appointment of a regulator to oversee the sector.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Namibia has enacted the Virtual Assets Act, setting the foundation for future legislation in the crypto sector. The law provides licensing requirements for service providers like exchanges and mandates the appointment of a regulator to oversee the sector. Although the act lacks clarity on how crypto will be treated by regulators, local legal experts view it as a starting point for more comprehensive laws.

The Virtual Assets Act marks a significant change in Namibia's approach to crypto. The Central Bank of Namibia previously declared crypto exchanges illegal in 2017, citing a lack of legal provisions for their operation. However, the new law subjects crypto firms to the Financial Intelligence Act's anti-financial crime provisions and the Companies Act, requiring them to be incorporated in Namibia and maintain a registered office within the country to obtain a license.

Operators of unlicensed crypto firms could face up to 10 years in prison or be fined 10 million Namibian dollars ($671,572). The Act also demands the implementation of a crypto tax framework, as Namibia currently doesn't tax digital assets, even for capital gains. Furthermore, the appointed crypto regulator will be empowered to license virtual asset service providers and establish new rules that offer more guidance for the sector.

Namibia's finance minister will determine when the new law takes effect. Future legislation is expected to help clarify various aspects of the crypto regime, such as the regulator's structure and expertise levels.



