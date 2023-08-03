The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has joined forces with digital asset platform Fireblocks to provide regulated cryptocurrency services and products for institutional entities in Israel.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, Israel continues to expand its regulated cryptocurrency offerings as TASE signs an agreement with Fireblocks to collaboratively develop a range of digital asset products and services. The partnership will combine TASE's extensive experience in the Israeli market with Fireblocks' technology for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets.

This collaboration is a significant step forward for the global digital assets landscape and demonstrates TASE's commitment to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions. The new venture aims to create institutional-grade digital asset solutions for regulated entities in Israel.

The partnership builds upon the success of Project Eden, a blockchain initiative focused on the application of blockchain infrastructure for issuing and settling digital government bonds. Fireblocks and crypto firm Blockfold participated in the project's proof-of-concept phase, which was completed in early June 2023.

TASE originally announced plans to establish a blockchain-based digital asset platform in October 2022. The Israeli stock exchange expressed interest in exploring multiple options, including converting existing infrastructure, deploying innovative technologies on specialized platforms, and offering a range of services and products for digital assets. In March 2023, TASE proposed expanding crypto trading activities to non-banking members, allowing them to act as licensed providers for crypto trading and custodial services.