DeFi insurance protocol InsurAce announced on Twitter that it has regained control after a Discord incident and expressed its gratitude to the community for their quick response.

The exact details of the incident were not disclosed in the tweet; however, it appears that the InsurAce team appreciated the involvement and assistance of its community members during the event. The post underlines the significance of an active and supportive community in the DeFi ecosystem and their role in maintaining the security and stability of platforms.

