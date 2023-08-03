Encrypted KOL cyclop tweeted that information about the "X" Token has appeared in the latest development version of X (formerly Twitter), potentially indicating a revenue-sharing plan and creator incentives.

Cyclop, an encrypted Key Opinion Leader (KOL), revealed information about the "X" Token in a tweet regarding the latest development version of X, formerly known as Twitter. According to cyclop's analysis, the X Token may play a role in the platform's revenue-sharing plans and serve as a means to incentivize creators, such as through rewards for content creators.

As of now, the details of the X Token remain undisclosed, and it is uncertain whether it will ultimately become a token. Further information on the token's development and potential use cases is anticipated as the project progresses.