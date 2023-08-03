Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is working with Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) and 2C2P Thailand to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) application for Thailand's digital baht, as part of the Bank of Thailand's retail CBDC pilot.

According to Block Beats, the joint initiative aims to create a digital baht app in line with the Bank of Thailand's retail CBDC pilot, which is operating within a regulatory sandbox and collaborating with local payment service providers. The pilot, scheduled to run through summer, intends to explore the potential and feasibility of a national digital currency for Thailand.

The app under development integrates digital payment services, Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, and top-up procedures. Currently, participation in the pilot is limited to a select group of approximately 10,000 users and merchants across all payment providers, along with around 3,000 SCB Group employees.

Despite the ongoing pilot, the Bank of Thailand has not announced any immediate plans to launch a digital currency.