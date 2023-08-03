Shiba Inu developers have announced the integration of digital identity verification to the ecosystem's projects, including the upcoming Shibarium layer 2 blockchain, in an attempt to strengthen trust among SHIB users and governments, and position itself as a serious DeFi contender in the blockchain market.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Shiba Inu, once a meme coin, is eyeing its transition into a serious DeFi contender with its upcoming Shibarium layer 2 blockchain. In the meantime, the developers are taking steps to boost the project's legitimacy by integrating digital identity verification services to all platform applications, the blockchain announced on Thursday.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem aims to tie all platform applications to a blockchain-based digital identity as part of its strategy to strengthen trust among SHIB users and governments. The move is the latest attempt by the project to break away from its meme coin status and appeal to serious investors in the crowded blockchain market.

Developers say they have been working with community projects using SHIB or planning to build on the upcoming Shibarium blockchain to ensure that the deployment of Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) is a priority. SSI is a digital alter ego of identity documents like passports and driver's licenses, which aims to give users more control over their personal data and its distribution online.

According to Shiba Inu's lead developer, "Shytoshi Kusama," their move to lay the groundwork for a new global standard in decentralized digital trust and identity verification heralds a new digital age where faith in systems is fostered and enhanced.

The launch of Shibarium, which utilizes BONE, TREAT, SHIB, and LEASH tokens for applications built on the blockchain, is expected to position SHIB as a serious contender in the DeFi market. Shibarium, a layer 2 network built on top of layer 1 protocols, will help reduce data load and fees by bundling multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer 1 transaction.

Shibarium's test blockchain has already recorded meaningful activity, with 27 million transactions from approximately 16 million wallets as of July, indicating brisk demand for the network. Shibarium is expected to go live later this month.



