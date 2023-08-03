African CBDC infrastructure provider Emtech has completed a $4 million seed funding round, led by Matrix Partners India, and featuring participation from BTN, Vested, Equity Alliance, LoftyInc Capital, and others.

According to Block Beats, Emtech, a provider of central bank infrastructure solutions in Africa, announced the completion of a $4 million seed funding round on August 3. The round was led by Matrix Partners India and included participation from other investors such as BTN, Vested, Equity Alliance, LoftyInc Capital, Noemis Ventures, Octerra Capital, and 500 Global, bringing Emtech's total funding to $10 million.

The funds raised will be utilized to further develop Emtech's CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) stack and its RegTech (Regulatory Technology) solutions. These developments aim to enhance Africa's emerging digital economy by providing pivotal CBDC infrastructure, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and promoting financial inclusion across the continent.