Binance Futures plans to close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on the USDⓈ-M TRXBUSD and DODOBUSD Perpetual Contracts on August 10, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). The contracts will be delisted following the completion of the settlement.

Binance Futures has announced its decision to delist and update the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M TRXBUSD and DODOBUSD Perpetual Contracts. The adjustment will occur on August 3, 2023, at 14:00 (UTC), as per the specified tables. Existing positions opened prior to the update will be impacted by the changes.

To avoid potential liquidation, users are strongly advised to adjust their position and leverage before the scheduled adjustment takes place. As part of the process, on August 10, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC), Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on TRXBUSD and DODOBUSD Perpetual Contracts. Subsequently, the contracts will be delisted.

