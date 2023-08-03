BlockFi's reorganization is moving forward as the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey conditionally approves its disclosure statement. The approval of the plan aims to resolve Chapter 11 cases and facilitate the return of client funds.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, BlockFi, along with the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, issued a joint statement on August 2, 2023, urging all eligible parties to vote to accept the plan by the September 11 voting deadline. With the bankruptcy plan's approval, BlockFi intends to focus on recovering funds from several defunct firms, including Alameda Research, FTX, Three Arrows Capital, Emergent, Marex, and Core Scientific. The primary goal is to maximize client recoveries and counter third-party claims that could significantly dilute client assets.

The plan allows clients the chance to receive releases if they do not opt-out of a voluntary third-party release, exempting them from all claims and causes of action that BlockFi may have against them. This release is applicable to most clients, excluding those who withdrew $250,000 or more from BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIA) or BlockFi Private Client (BPC) accounts on or after November 2, 2022.

Additionally, under the plan, BlockFi will not reclaim amounts under $250,000 that clients properly transferred from BIAs or BPCs to BlockFi Wallet and withdrew from Wallet before the platform's suspension on November 10, 2022. Clients with claims under $3,000 or those who opt to reduce their claim to $3,000 will join the convenience claim class and receive a one-time cash distribution from BlockFi's estate, equal to 50% of their claim.

In June, the US Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to delay the collection of a $30 million fine from the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender until creditors are fully repaid. This amount is the remaining balance of a $50 million settlement reached with the regulator in February 2022.

