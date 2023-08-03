The Sui blockchain has seen a significant drop in its daily transaction volume, falling from a historical peak of 65.84 million on July 27th to approximately 1.479 million on August 2nd, accounting for only 2.2% of the peak level.

According to Wu Blockchain, the decline in daily transaction volume on the Sui blockchain can be attributed to the end of MystenLabs' first Bullshark event on July 28th. The event had promoted the widespread use of the 8192 game, allowing users to earn SUI rewards by interacting with it.

After the Bullshark event ended, the number of transactions on the Sui blockchain dropped sharply. This highlights the influence of event-based initiatives on daily transaction volumes within the blockchain ecosystem.

The Sui blockchain is known for its scalability and high throughput, which has led to increased adoption of the network, particularly in the gaming industry. Daily transaction volumes on the blockchain have been steadily increasing over time, with the historical peak recorded on July 27th.

The decline in daily transaction volume is a reminder of the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Despite the fall, there is still optimism around the blockchain's future growth potential. The Sui blockchain's unique features and potential applications make it a worthwhile investment to watch in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.



